Vaccination dry run in Salem and Namakkal today

The dry run to administer COVID-19 vaccine would be held at selected centres in Salem and Namakkal here on Friday.

According to health department officials, the entire vaccination procedure would be done as trial to understand practical issues, if any during vaccine administration, understanding the time required for administering the vaccine. According to officials, 25 persons have been identified for each centre for the dry run.

, In the first phase healthcare workers have been identified.

R. Selvakumar, Deputy Director of Health Services, Salem, said that the dry run would be held at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, Mettur GH, Magudanchavadi Primary Health Centre, Kumarasamipatti PHC and Gokulam Hospital.

In Attur, the dry run would be held at Thamampatti PHC, Attur PHC, Pethanaikenpalayam government hospital, Geeth Ragunath hospital. Dr. Selvakumar said that close to 20,000 persons have been identified in first phase for vaccination.

In Namakkal, S. Somasundaram, Deputy Director, Namakkal, said that the dry run would be conducted at Namakkal Medical College Hospital, Kumarapalayam GH, Ernapuram PHC, an urban PHC and a private hospital here. According to officials, the beneficiaries would be made to wait for about half an hour in observation room after vaccination to check whether the person is suffering from any health issues. In Namakkal, 7,600 healthcare workers have been identified for vaccination.