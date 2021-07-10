Coimbatore

Vaccination drive using Sputnik V announced

A private clinic in Coimbatore has announced COVID-19 vaccination drive for the public using Sputnik V vaccine doses from Monday.

According to a press release, AGs Healthcare located in Saibaba Colony will prioritise frontline workers (healthcare professionals, mediapersons and police personnel), senior citizens, transgenders, differently abled and those with comorbidities for vaccination.

The clinic’s director Adityan Guhan said in the release that the slots for vaccination must be booked in advance through the CoWIN portal.

For further queries, contact 96594 55556, 95667 55517 or 95667 55519. Vaccination will be done at the price announced by the government on the clinic premises on Narayana Guru Road in Saibaba Colony.


