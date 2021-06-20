Vaccination drive held at 127 centres in Salem district

Salem

20 June 2021 23:32 IST

The district administration and health department carried out COVID-19 vaccination drive at 127 centres in the district on Sunday.

According to health department officials, based on stock availability, Covishield and Covaxin doses were allotted to vaccination centres and the maximum doses allotted to a centre here was 200.

In Salem Corporation, besides the 16 Primary Health Centres, vaccines were administered at 14 other places including the government and private schools. According to officials, to prevent crowding, one centre was allotted for two wards covering 60 wards under the civic body. Each centre was allotted 10 doses exclusively for differently-abled persons.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 97 centres were set up in Salem rural areas covering the 20 blocks and four Municipalities here. A maximum of 50 doses were allotted to each block for differently-abled persons.

According to health officials, 280 doses of Covaxin and 20,680 doses of Covishield were allotted to vaccination centres . A total of 1,270 Covishield doses were allotted solely for differently-abled persons.

The district has a stock of about 26,000 doses of vaccines, hence there would not be any problem in continuing the drive, the officials said.