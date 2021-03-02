Vaccination drive for senior citizens begins in districts

Persons aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities should produce a certificate from a registered medical practitioner to get vaccinated

Administration of COVID-19 vaccines to persons aged above 60 and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities began at the government and private health facilities in the districts on Monday. While government facilities provided the vaccination free of cost, private hospitals charged ₹ 250.

In Attur health district, the vaccine is being administered at 37 primary health centres and 16 private facilities. Deputy Director of Health Services (Attur) R. Selvakumar said that walk-ins were being allowed and persons in the permitted age category can get vaccinated by producing any valid photo identity card. “We have sufficient stocks of Covishield and Covaxin and the vaccines are distributed as and when required,” Dr. Selvakumar said.

In Salem health district, the vaccine is being administered at over 35 private facilities besides government facilities.

According to health officials, till Monday evening, 136 persons aged above 60 and 330 persons aged between 45 and 60 received their first shot at various government facilities. Officials said as of Sunday, 21,120 frontline workers had received their first dose and 6,019 persons had received second dose.

In Namakkal, the vaccination is being done at 19 private centres and 20 government facilities. Deputy Director of Health Services (Namakkal) S. Somasundaram said they had stocked 6,860 Covishield vaccines and 2,600 Covaxin vaccines in the district.

According to officials, 7,210 frontline workers have been vaccinated so far in the district.

The district administration has warned stern action against private facilities charging above ₹250 for vaccination and the public can register their complaints by dialling 104 and 1077.

Erode Staff Reporter adds

Administration of COVID-19 vaccination began at 66 hospitals across the district on Monday.

The vaccination drive at the District Headquarters Hospital was delayed by over one hour as there was difficulty in registering in the CoWIN portal. Later, upon the directions of Deputy Director of Health Services S. Soundammal, copies of documents such as Aadhaar card were obtained and offline registration was done. The vaccination began at 11 a.m. Since the drive was being carried out across the country, the portal could not be accessed by many at the same time. But we started the vaccination after offline registration, she said.

Vaccination is being done at 24 government hospitals and 42 private hospitals in the district. Health department officials said that persons above 60 years and those above 45 years with co-morbidities can walk into the nearest vaccination centre and submit valid photo identity card and get vaccinated.

Online registration

Those who want to vaccinate can register through the CoWIN portal (www.cowin.gov.in) or the Arogyasethu app and they can choose the vaccination centres and available slots. Persons aged 45 to 59 with co-morbidities should produce a certificate from a registered medical practitioner to get the vaccination.

New cases

Erode district reported nine new cases, taking the district’s tally to 14,802. While 11 persons were discharged, 94 persons continue to be under treatment. Nine persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Salem on Monday. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.Namakkal reported four new cases.