COIMBATORE 07 July 2021
Vaccination drive for pregnant women
Starting July 6, the Coimbatore Corporation had begun an exclusive drive to vaccinate pregnant women and on the first day it had vaccinated 312 women, said a release. The Corporation was conducting the special vaccination drive at its urban primary health centres, the release said and appealed to all pregnant women to make use of the opportunity.
