Vaccination drive for haemophilia patients begins in Salem

A special vaccination drive for haemophilia patients began at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here on Monday.

According to Dean of the Hospital Valli Sathyamoorthy, the beneficiaries were split into batches and the drive would be conducted over a period of time to cover all adult beneficiaries under the haemophilic society.

Dr. Valli said that considering the specific health condition of haemophilic patients, all precautionary measures are being taken to administer the vaccines. Dr. Valli said, “the patients are checked for their vitals before administering the vaccine and they are administered with anti- haemophilic factor before vaccination to preventing bleeding at the injection site.”

Dr. Valli said the patients are administered with Covaxin doses and unlike others, these patients should exert pressure on the injection site for about half-an-hour to prevent bleeding. She added that the patients are advised to contact doctors if they complain of any illness post vaccination.

According to doctors, about 200 haemophilia patients from Salem and neighbouring districts would benefit from the drive and 20 persons would be administered with vaccine doses on each day.