Vaccination drive for booster dose in Tiruppur

Tiruppur

19 January 2022 19:41 IST

The Health Department will organise a COVID-19 vaccination drive for booster dose across the Tiruppur district on Thursday.

A release issued by the district administration on Wednesday said that the drive will be held in 77 vaccination centres comprising all government hospitals and primary health centres from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A total of 4,08,600 eligible beneficiaries have been identified by the Health Department for the booster dose, who had taken their second dose of COVID-19 vaccines (Covishield or Covaxin) nine months or 39 weeks ago.

The beneficiaries comprise 12,400 healthcare workers, 37,000 frontline workers and 3,59,200 persons aged over 60 years. The booster dose will be administered free of cost, the release noted.

Meanwhile, Tiruppur Corporation urged the residents aged over 60 years to get the booster dose vaccines as per schedule. The eligible beneficiaries within the Corporation limits can contact the COVID-19 control room at 0421-2240852 for further details, the release said.