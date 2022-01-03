Vaccination drive begins in Salem, Namakkal and Krishnagiri districts

The COVID-19 vaccination drive for persons aged between 15 and 18 began at schools in districts here.

In Krishnagiri, District Collector V. Jayachandra Banu Reddy assessed the progress of vaccination at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School.

In a release, the Collector said the drive had been launched to vaccinate 62,343 students at 444 schools.

In Dharmapuri, Collector S. Divyadarshini launched the vaccination at the Sholaikottai Government Higher Secondary School. In a release, she said arrangements had been made to vaccinate 69,500 students in the age group in their respective schools.

In Namakkal, Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan launched the drive at the Venandhur Government Higher Secondary School.

Collector Shreya P. Singh inaugurated the camp at the Ernapuram Government Higher Secondary School. According to officials, 65,856 students in 367 schools are eligible for the vaccination.

In Salem Corporation limits, Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj launched the vaccination drive at the Kottai Government Girls Higher Secondary School.

As many as 30,584 students studying in 96 schools are eligible for the vaccination.

According to Education officials, 1.16 lakh students studying in 269 schools in the district are eligible to get vaccinated.