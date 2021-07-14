Coimbatore

Vaccination drive against anthrax begins in villages near Anaikatti

Animal Husbandry Department staff administering anthrax spore vaccine to cows at Alamaramedu near Anaikatti on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Animal Husbandry Department on Tuesday started a vaccination drive against anthrax in the villages near Anaikatti in Coimbatore district, where the infectious disease claimed the life of a wild elephant in a reserve forest area.

R. Perumalsamy, Joint Director of the Animal Husbandry Department in Coimbatore, said three teams were formed for the special drive that started on Tuesday.

“As per the standard operating procedure (SOP), the vaccination against anthrax should be done in a radius of eight km from the place where the animal was found dead due to the disease. We have identified around 250 cattle and goats belonging to people who live in the radius for vaccination,” he said.

According to Dr. Perumalsamy, the Department has enough stock of anthrax spore vaccine to administer to the targeted number of cattle and goats. The vaccination drive was expected to be completed in two to three days.

District Forest Officer (DFO) D. Venkatesh said that he interacted with officials of the Kerala Forest Department to check whether any case of anthrax infection was reported within the limits of Palakkad and Mannarkkad Forest Divisions that share boundaries with the forest areas of Tamil Nadu.

“According to Palakkad DFO, the last incidence of anthrax was reported in the Division a year ago. Mannarkkad Division did not have any case recently as per information shared from the Kerala side,” Mr. Venkatesh said.

In Coimbatore Forest Division, the last incidence of anthrax was reported in December 2016.


