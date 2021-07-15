Vaccination certificate generated without getting vaccinated

Coimbatore

15 July 2021 23:34 IST

A few persons, who were allotted time slots to take their vaccine shots from a private hospital here on Wednesday, received vaccination certificates without getting vaccinated.

After the issue was raised with the hospital, the management arranged vaccination for them on Thursday morning.

The management of the hospital, where the incident was reported, however, claimed that the certificates were generated by the CoWIN portal and the hospital did not have a role in it.

“My brother and I were allotted the time slot between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday. As I went to the hospital, the staff turned us away, stating there was no vaccine and asked us to come the next day. But as we reached home, we got the message which said that we have been vaccinated and the certificate was also generated,” said K.J. Raman.

When she took up the issue to the attention of the hospital, the management asked her to come the next day.

When contacted, the hospital’s manager claimed that the vaccination certificates were generated by the CoWIN portal automatically and the hospital did not issue them.

According to him, around 20 people, who had come to the hospital on Wednesday, got the vaccination certificate without getting vaccinated. They were given their jabs on Thursday, he said.

Deputy Director of Health Services S. Senthil Kumar said that he had not come across incidents wherein people received vaccination certificates before getting vaccinated.

“We will check the matter with the hospital,” he said.