Vaccination centres witness a heavy rush in Erode

ERODE

With only 100 tokens issued a day for vaccination, all the 10 urban primary health centres (UPHCs) in the corporation limits witnessed heavy rush on Saturday.

As many as 15,000 doses of vaccine arrived in the district and vaccination camps resumed on June 3 at the Government Hospital at Perundurai, 10 UPHCs and Block PHCs and Additional PHCs in the district.

Pre-registered persons in the portal seeking vaccination are not accepted at the centres and token system was followed resulting in a large number of people gathering at each centre right from the morning. The corporation had placed a board at all the UPHCs informing the public that only 100 doses were available for a particular day and issue of tokens commenced at 8 a.m. Also, persons above 45 years were only vaccinated.

On Saturday, over 500 persons waited in long queues outside each of the UPHCs while tokens were issued only to 100 persons. This caused disappointment among the persons who were unable to receive the token resulting in altercations with the staff.

While many wanted to receive their first jab, staff at the centres told them that only second jab Covaxin will be administered which further caused uneasiness among the crowd. At Agathiyar Street, police had to intervene to pacify the crowd.

In rural areas, chaotic situation prevailed at many of the vaccination centres as only 100 tokens were issued to the huge gathering.