Vaccination centre at Erode GH closed

ERODE

21 May 2021 23:38 IST

The vaccination centre functioning at the District Headquarters Hospital here was closed and people were asked to get vaccinated at the 10 Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) functioning in the Corporation limits.

The vaccination drive for health workers began at the centre on January 16 after which other frontline workers were vaccinated. Also, people above 60 and 45 years were vaccinated at the centre for the past three-four months.

With a spike in COVID-19 cases, 150 beds were converted to treat positive patients in the last one month. Since persons coming to vaccinate had to wait in long queue where the COVID-19 block was located, the district administration closed the centre.

Health Department officials said people who need to get vaccinated could visit the 10 UPHCs in the Corporation limits and also the Primary Health Centres functioning in rural areas.

With the vaccination drive for the 18 - 44 age group set to begin, an exclusive centre for vaccination could also be opened in the city, they added.