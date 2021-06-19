Vaccination camps today

COIMBATORE

19 June 2021 22:53 IST

A total of 21,500 doses of Covishield and 100 doses of Covaxin will be available to the general public at different vaccination centres in Coimbatore district on Sunday.

Each of the 13 Upgraded Primary Health Centres (UPHC) in Coimbatore rural will have 200 doses each of Covishield on Sunday. The 41 PHCs have been allotted 4,100 doses of Covishield, 100 each for every PHC. Mettupalayam urban health centre, PHCs at Vadugapalayam and Kamatchi Nagar in Pollachi Municipality will have 100 doses each of Covishield.

The government school at Alandurai has been given 500 doses of Covishield and 100 doses of Covaxin. In Coimbatore Corporation limits, 14,000 doses of Covishield will be administered to people aged above 45 through the 36 vaccination centres functioning in the Corporation and government schools in the five zones from 9.30 a.m.

Advertising

Advertising