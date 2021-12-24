Vaccination camps on Sunday in Erode

Erode

24 December 2021 17:20 IST

The district administration has planned to vaccinate 1.5 lakh people across the district during the special vaccination camps to be held in hospitals and also the door-to-door vaccination to be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on December 26.

Collector H. Krishnanunni in a release said that camps will be held at 512 centres in government hospitals, government primary health centres, urban primary health centres and also in schools. Also, 2,048 health staff would be covering the households with the help of 66 mobile vehicles in the district to vaccinate people at their doorsteps.

Since the Omicron virus is spreading and to protect oneself from the virus, vaccination is important. Hence, all the eligible people should get vaccinated without fail, the release added.

