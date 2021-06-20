Vaccination camps on Monday

A total of 24,550 doses of Covishield will be available to the general public at different vaccination centres in Coimbatore district on Monday. Each of the 13 Upgraded Primary Health Centres (UPHC) in Coimbatore rural will have 200 each doses of Covishield on Monday. A total of 41 PHCs have been allotted 6,150 doses of Covishield, 150 each for every PHC.

Valparai PHC, Mettupalayam urban health centre, PHCs at Vadugapalayam and Kamatchi Nagar in Pollachi municipality will have 200 doses each of Covishield. The government schools at Kottur, Malaiyadipalayam, Ettimadai and Sulur have been allotted 500 doses each of Covishield.

In Coimbatore Corporation limits, 13,000 doses of Covishield will be administered to people aged above 45 through the 43 vaccination centres functioning in Corporation and government schools in the five zones from 10.30 a.m.