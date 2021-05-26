Coimbatore

Vaccination camps launched

A special vaccination camp for the differently-abled affected by leprosy commenced here on Wednesday.

Collector S. Dhivyadarshini inaugurated the first camp here at Bharathiya Nagar Housing Colony that houses differently-abled with handicaps caused by leprosy.

The Collector monitored the vaccination of the leprosy affected persons. A total of 37 persons aged between 18 and 44 were vaccinated.

Similarly, 50 persons above 45 years of age were also vaccinated on the occasion. Ms. Dhivyadarshini called upon the differently-abled to seek out vaccines and avoid vaccine hesitancy.

Earlier, the administration had proposed dedicated vaccination camps to the differently-abled, and called upon the differently abled in the district to register their names through the control room.

In Krishnagiri, vaccination commenced for the 18 to 44 age category.

On Tuesday, 4,270 vaccinations were carried out. A total of 1,69,667 persons have been vaccinated in the district.

