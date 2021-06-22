Coimbatore

Vaccination camps in Coimbatore on Wednesday

The Health Department will administer Covaxin through different centres across the district on Wednesday. Each of the 13 Upgraded Primary Health Centres (UPHC) in Coimbatore rural will have 150 each doses of Covaxin on Wednesday. A total of 41 PHCs have been allotted 4,100 doses,100 each for every PHC. Valparai PHC has been allotted 150 doses and Mettupalayam urban health centre will have 200 doses.

PHCs at Vadugapalayam and Kamatchi Nagar in Pollachi municipality, government hospitals at Sulur and Thondamuthur will have 100 doses each. Periyakuyili (400), Mathvarayapuram (300), Vellalore (200), Vellamadai (300) and Kurumbapalayam (300) are other places where Covaxin will be available on Wednesday.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 22, 2021 10:29:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/vaccination-camps-in-coimbatore-on-wednesday/article34917334.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY