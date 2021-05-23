Vaccination camps held in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

23 May 2021 20:13 IST

Special camps were held on Sunday at a few locations in the district to vaccinate industry workers, staff and owners.

At a camp held on the premises of Southern India Engineering Manufacturers Association, about 500 people took the vaccination.

Advertising

Advertising

At another camp held for goldsmiths, jewellery manufacturers and their workers, almost 1000 people were inoculated. They were all aged between 18 and 44.

With the government launching vaccination for industry workers aged above 18, camps are held across the district at industries and industry associations since Saturday. The camps are organised by the industries, Health Department, the District Industries Centre and the district administration.

Similar camps were held at some of the industries, too.