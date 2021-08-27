Vaccination camps for teachers begin in govt. schools

Coimbatore

27 August 2021 00:15 IST

Ahead of the reopening of schools for Classes IX to XII on September 1, the Department of School Education organised vaccination camps for teachers and parents in government schools on Thursday in association with the Health Department.

According to the Health Department, the camps were held in 51 government high and higher secondary schools, for which 12,000 Covishield doses and 2,550 Covaxin doses were allocated. In Corporation limits, 9,400 Covishield doses were allocated for the camps.

Prior to the camps, the government schools organised Parent Teacher Association meetings to brief the parents on COVID-19 safety protocols, officials from the Department of School Education said.

With 259 government and aided schools (high and higher secondary) set to reopen on September 1, the camps were held to vaccinate the parents of the students who have not taken a single dose of vaccine so far. In these schools, around 75% of the teachers have taken at least one dose of the vaccine and efforts to ensure 100% vaccination coverage among teachers by August 31 will be taken, according to the officials.

Commissioner of Coimbatore Corporation Raja Gopal Sunkara inspected the Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School in R.S. Puram and provided instructions to the teachers on vaccination and adherence to safety protocols, a press release said.

The Suparaswanath Jain Temple organised a vaccination camp for the public on Thursday. A release from the temple management said that it received 700 Covishield and 100 Covaxin doses to organise the camp.