Vaccination camps for senior citizens to be held at retirement homes

Coimbatore

26 July 2021 23:47 IST

Coimbatore district administration will soon organise COVID-19 vaccination camps for senior citizens living in retirement homes, said District Collector G.S. Sameeran during an interaction with senior citizens.

He participated in the virtual interaction organised by broadcasting veteran and community radio practitioner R. Sreedher on Sunday, in which over 20 representatives of various retirement homes in the district participated to highlights issues pertaining to senior citizens. The Collector replied to a plea on vaccination for senior citizens that the Health Department will organise vaccination camps from next week onwards at retirement homes and complexes having a minimum of 50 residents.

On another request that senior citizens, who are asymptomatic COVID-19 patients must be allowed for home quarantine as many could not afford the treatment cost at private hospitals, the Collector said that home quarantining might be considered for those asymptomatic patients without comorbidities.

Mr. Sameeran said that the district administration recently launched a tele-counselling service for queries pertaining to mental health post-COVID-19 and added that the senior citizens could communicate their grievances to the district administration via WhatsApp at 94875 70159.

Mr. Sreedher, who recently created a podcast named ‘Tapovani’ for senior citizens at Tapovan Senior Citizen’s Foundation at Madhampatty, said that he would upload an edited version of this interaction to the audio streaming platform I-Radio.