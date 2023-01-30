Vaccination camps for native fowls to held in Dharmapuri

January 30, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Ranikhet Disease Vaccine K (RDVK) vaccination for native fowls will be held as a fortnight-long camp in the district. Over 1.20 lakh doses of vaccines are stocked up for the purpose, according to Collector K. Shanthi.

It is being organised in all villages from February 1 to 14.

According to an administration release, vaccination for poultry is being undertaken as a preventive measure. Ranikhet disease is often fatal to the fowls causing loss of livelihood and income to the farmers, the release said.

The vaccination drive is currently being conducted once a week in all the veterinary hospitals and fortnightly in all government veterinary clinics.

The camps that are usually set up in the summer, however, have been advanced this year to enable early prevention.

The camps are being held in the evenings in the villages led by assistant doctors and veterinary inspectors.