Vaccination camps for livestock from today

DHARMAPURI

07 November 2021 22:41 IST

A three-week camp for vaccination against foot-and-mouth disease under the National Animal Disease Control Programme will commence on November 8 and continue till November 26 in the district.

Livestock that missed out on the vaccination will be covered in the camp from November 29 to December 8. A consultative meeting on the conduct of the camp was held by Collector S. Dhivyadarshini at the Collectorate here.

According to the administration, foot-and-mouth disease as an infectious viral disease can also be fatal at times derailing animal farming. Animals over four months of age are protected by the vaccination. There are about 3,84,871 livestock population in the district. Over 3,46,000 doses of vaccine are available in the district.

The Collector directed the Animal Husbandry Department officials to create adequate awareness about the camps among people to ensure cent percent coverage of the vaccination.

People can contact the veterinary hospital and branch hospitals in the district for details. Livestock owners may also contact the administration’s toll free number 1077, or officials on 9445001113, 94445032563, 9047042773, 9080536620.