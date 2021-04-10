Vaccination camp to be held for industry workers in Coimbatore

About 300 workers from different MSME units to be covered on the first day

Vaccination camps will be held for five days from Sunday for workers of MSME units here at the CODISSIA Trade Fair complex.

According to M.V. Ramesh Babu, president of Coimbatore District Small Industries' Association, about 300 workers will be covered on the first day. These will be workers from different MSME units. The Health Department will send two teams to the camp. Depending on the response, the camps will be continued for five days and more teams of health officials can be added.

This was decided at a meeting convened by the District Industries Centre (DIC), Coimbatore, on Friday in which representatives of nearly 40 industry associations and officials of different departments took part. The camps are being jointly organised by the DIC and other government departments, in association with industry associations.

Some industries have asked the government for camps on their premises, as each of them has more than 100 workers.

The Health Department plans to have mobile camps too.

The dates and contact details will be shared with industry associations and if the mobile camp is held near an MSME unit, the workers can get vaccinated at the camps too, he said.

General Manager of the DIC, B. Karthigaivasan, said there was a plan to organise a special camp at Kurichi Industrial Estate on April 15 and 16. Similar camps would be conducted at Ganapathy area, Sulur pirivu, Pollachi and Mettupalayam too and at industrial estates in the district. The industry associations would share date and plans to conduct the camps at these places.