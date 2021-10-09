Vaccination camp to be held at 900 centres

The fifth COVID-19 vaccination camp will be held at 900 centres across the district from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Collector H. Krishnanunni said the administration had planned to vaccinate 1.25 lakh people in the district and all the arrangements were in place.

Also, persons who received their first shot of Covishield could get vaccinated after 84 days while persons who received Covaxin could get vaccinated after 28 days. A total of 2,92,588 persons were vaccinated during the four camps held from September 12 to October 3.

Mobile vehicles

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan said a total of 60 camps would be held in the 60 wards while 40 mobile vehicles would also be used to vaccinate the residents.