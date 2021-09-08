Tiruppur

08 September 2021 00:36 IST

The Tourism Department will organise a COVID-19 vaccination camp in Udumalpet on September 12 (Sunday) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A release from Tiruppur district administration said that tourism entrepreneurs, workers in hotels, restaurants and lodges and drivers of tourist taxis, auto rickshaws and other tourist vehicles were eligible to get themselves vaccinated at the camp. Beneficiaries must carry their Aadhaar cards to the camp, the release said.

