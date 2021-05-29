Vaccination camp held at home for mentally challenged in Hosur

KRISHNAGIRI

29 May 2021 20:11 IST

A special vaccination camp was held for the mentally challenged persons sheltered in a home here on Saturday. Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy monitored the vaccination of the women at the Abala home for the rehabilitation of the mentally challenged located in Nallur panchayat in Hosur.

The camp witnessed vaccination of over 19 women above 45 years of age; 28 women below 45 years of age; and 16 staff of the home.

The Collector said COVID-19 vaccination for the differently-abled was a critical intervention by the State government during the second wave. A special camp for the differently-abled was inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai. Following this, exclusive camps for the differently-abled were being held by the district administrations.

Similarly, 48 persons including the staff of Little Hearts home for the mentally challenged in Thummanapalli panchayat in Hosur were vaccinated. They comprised 23 persons above 45 years of age; 20 persons below 45 years of age; and 5 staff of the home.

Later, the Collector distributed ration kits to 12 conservancy workers of Nallur panchayat on behalf of Abala home.