ADVERTISEMENT

Vaccination camp for livestock in villages surrounding reserve forests in Krishnagiri

Published - June 20, 2024 06:30 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

A vaccination camp for livestock is being organised in villages near the reserve forest by the Department of Animal Husbandry in collaboration with the Forest Department. The initiative aims to prevent the spread of infectious diseases from livestock to wild animals in the forests.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Department, the exercise is carried out annually along with the Department of Animal Husbandry to prevent the spread of diseases from cattle that are taken for grazing in the forest to wild animals that live in the forest. There are over 100 small villages in the vicinity of the forests.

Further, Section 33 A of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, states that only livestock with the vaccination certificate are permitted access to grazing in the forests. The forest department has asked the farmers and owners of livestock to get their livestock vaccinated in the ongoing vaccination camp.

The vaccination camp is being conducted upto July 10 in all villages, according to the Forest Department.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US