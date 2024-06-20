GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vaccination camp for livestock in villages surrounding reserve forests in Krishnagiri

Published - June 20, 2024 06:30 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

A vaccination camp for livestock is being organised in villages near the reserve forest by the Department of Animal Husbandry in collaboration with the Forest Department. The initiative aims to prevent the spread of infectious diseases from livestock to wild animals in the forests.

According to the Department, the exercise is carried out annually along with the Department of Animal Husbandry to prevent the spread of diseases from cattle that are taken for grazing in the forest to wild animals that live in the forest. There are over 100 small villages in the vicinity of the forests.

Further, Section 33 A of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, states that only livestock with the vaccination certificate are permitted access to grazing in the forests. The forest department has asked the farmers and owners of livestock to get their livestock vaccinated in the ongoing vaccination camp.

The vaccination camp is being conducted upto July 10 in all villages, according to the Forest Department.

