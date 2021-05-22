Vaccination camp for industrial workers

With Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launching recently vaccination for all aged above 18, camps were held at a few industries here on Saturday to vaccinate all workers and staff.

As many as 9,464 people were vaccinated in 13 units, including those manufacturing pumpset, machinery and jewellery. The vaccinated people included 1,890 at LMW, 1000 at Roots and 970 at Emerald.

The camps are organised by the district administration, health department, district industries centre and the industry associations.

A press release from the district administration said priority was on high risk category people such as LPG delivery men, taxi drivers, e-commerce delivery personnel, and industry workers. As part of the drive to vaccinate industry workers camps would be held every day.

The Coimbatore District Small Industries Association, which had planned to conduct vaccination camps at multiple locations on Sunday, called it off to avoid crowding.

However, the Coimbatore Jewellery Manufacturers Association, Coimbatore Jewellers Association, and Coimbatore Gold Bullion Association will conduct a camp on Vysyal Street on Sunday, May 23. All members, goldsmiths and staff of the three associations aged above 18 and less than 45 can get vaccinated. It will not be open for their family members.