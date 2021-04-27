Vaccination camp for industrial workers

Coimbatore

27 April 2021 23:34 IST

With the Central government opening up from May 1 vaccination for all aged above 18, several industries are looking at vaccinating all the workers.

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) has urged its member units to vaccinate all the workers. A. Sakthivel, chairman of the Council, said in a press release that its nearly 8,000 members will co-ordinate with the respective State governments and vaccinate all the workers.

“The Union Textile Minister had instructed me to take up this initiative. Hence, the Council has urged all its members to take the necessary steps to vaccinate all the workers,” he said.

The Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Micro Enterprises plans to hold a special camp for its workers, jointly with the District Industries Centre and Health Department, after May 1. “We are collecting information from the units on the number of workers who will take the vaccination,” said J. James, president of the Association.

The jewellery manufacturers and jewellers associations here held a two-day camp on Monday and Tuesday in which nearly 460 people took the vaccination.

While there are reports of limited availability of the vaccines, the response to the special camps for industry workers can be better with more people coming forward to get vaccinated, said an official here.