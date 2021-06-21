Vaccination camp for differently-abled

A special vaccination camp for the differently-abled is scheduled to be conducted on June, 24 here.

It will be held at the School for Hearing Impaired, near Rajaji swimming pool, Elakiyampatti. Persons above 18 years of age and with any type of disability will be vaccinated.

Differently-abled persons are called to arrive at the vaccination venue with their Aadhaar card, national identity card for the differently-abled, and properly masked. Collector S. Dhivyadarshini has urged persons with disabilities to be present at the venue and avail the vaccine as protection against the pandemic.