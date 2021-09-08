Vaccination camp for cattle begins at MTR

Around 4,500 cattle to be covered in the drive

The Forest Department, in association with the Department of Animal Husbandry, began on Monday a drive to vaccinate cattle against foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in the Masinagudi division of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in the Nilgiris.

Around 4,500 cattle including cows, bulls and goats reared in 16 villages within the Masinagudi division will be covered in the drive, said Masinagudi forest range officer N. Mariappan.

“We are planning to cover around five villages a day and focus on the villages with high cattle population,” he said.

The team of veterinarians and officials from both the departments participated in this initiative, which was expected to conclude on Friday, he said.

Apart from vaccination, the team would also attend to other health complaints of the cattle such as intestinal worms and fever, according to Mr. Mariappan.

P. Arunkumar, Deputy Director of MTR (Masinagudi division), said the drive against FMD was usually conducted twice a year for cattle. “We want to prevent a disease spread from cattle to the wildlife [in MTR],” he said.