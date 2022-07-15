Vaccination camp for booster shot begins in Krishnagiri

The COVID-19 vaccination camp for booster shot for persons aged between 18 and 59 was inaugurated at Balahalli village in Bargur by Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy on Friday.

The camps began in all government hospitals, primary health centres, ESI hospital and taluk hospitals. Double vaccinated persons were eligible for free vaccination in all government medical facilities for the next 75 days from July 15, the administration said.

The booster shot may be availed after an interval of 6 months from taking the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.