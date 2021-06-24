Vaccination camp conducted

DHARMAPURI

24 June 2021 23:28 IST

The special vaccination camp for differently-abled witnessed vaccination of over 1,000 people at the government school for the hearing impaired in Elakiyampatti here on Thursday.

Collector S. Dhivyadarshini inaugurated the camp and said the camp for the differently-abled was envisioned as a weekly affair scheduled every Thursday at the school.

The district has a total of 11,435 persons with varying forms of disability.

Advertising

Advertising

As of date, 2,000 differently-abled people have been vaccinated.

Vaccination camps are being held in 57 locations in the district.

According to the district administration, the district has so far received 2,20,190 vaccine doses and as of date, a total of 2,17,083 people have been vaccinated.