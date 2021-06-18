Vaccination begins for postnatal mothers at Salem GH

The Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital launched vaccination for postnatal mothers from Thursday.

The hospital is administering vaccines to postnatal mothers before their discharge from the Hospital. Valli Sathyamoorthy, Dean of the Hospital, said the women were administered Covaxin doses and it was completely safe for them to take vaccination. Dr. Valli said, “while nine persons were vaccinated on the first day, six persons took the jabs on Friday.”

S.S. Subha, Head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology department at the hospital, said there were no restrictions on breast-feeding. Post discharge, many would come to visit these mothers and the newborns and hence, vaccination would protect them from getting infected.