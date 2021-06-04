Vaccination at corporation schools for 45-plus category

COIMBATORE

04 June 2021 19:13 IST

Following suggestions and feedback from the members of the public, the Coimbatore Corporation has shifted to its schools the vaccination centres for those in the 45-plus age category.

A release from Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian said the civic body would henceforth vaccinate people in North Zone at the Thudiyalur Middle School, Vellakinaru and Saravanampatty primary schools, Gandhi Managar High School, P.N. Palayam Middle School, Sivanandapuram Janatha Nagar Primary School and Chinnavedampatti Primary School.

Advertising

Advertising

In East Zone it would hold the camps at Cheran Managar Higher Secondary School, Kalapatti Higher Secondary School, Nehru Nagar Middle School, Masakalipalayam Middle School, Udayampalayam Higher Secondary School, Boys’ Higher Secondary School in Ondipudur, Girls’ higher secondary schools in Ramakrishnapuram and Singanallur and Uppilipalayam, Neelikonampalayam and Krishnapuram middle schools.

In West Zone, the Corporation’s vaccination campus would be at Edayarpalayam (Thadagam Road) Middle School, Kavundampalayam Union Office Road Primary School, Kovilmedu Higher Secondary School, P.N. Pudur Higher Secondary School, Marudhamalai Subramanya Swami Devasthana Government-aided Higher Secondary School, Ramalingam Colony Higher Secondary School and SRP Ammani Ammal Girls’ Higher Secondary School, R.S. Puram.

In South Zone, the Corporation would vaccinate people at Selvapuram North Primary School, Kuniamuthur Higher Secondary School on Palakkad Road, Kulathupalayam Higher Secondary School, Kurichi, K.V.K. Nagar Primary School and Chithannapuram Primary School.

And, in Central Zone, the Corporation’s vaccination drive would go on at Ranganathapuram Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Rathinapuri Higher Secondary School, Ramanathapuram Primary School, Siddhapudur Boys’ Higher Secondary School and Okkiliar Colony Higher Secondary School.