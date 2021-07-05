Vaccinating industry workers remains a challenge

COIMBATORE

05 July 2021 21:06 IST

On Monday, industries in the district resumed routine operations as lockdown restrictions were lifted. However, vaccinating the industrial workers remains a challenge.

About 500 people from micro industries took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination at a special camp organised by the Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises on Monday.

“The camp started at about 11 a.m. But, there was a lot of uncertainty. We had given request for vaccination to the District Industries Centre and after more than a month, were told that vaccines will be made available on Monday. We had made the required arrangements and distributed tokens. However, till Sunday evening there was a lot of uncertainty,” says J. James, president of the Association.

The association had asked for 6,000 vaccines and received 500 as the first phase. “We are told the industry associations will get the vaccines in turns,” he added.

According to the District Industries Centre, individual industries and the associations have totally asked for almost 75,000 doses, so far. Nearly 4,000 of it were provided in the recent weeks. It is learnt that about 500 doses will be provided on alternate days to industry associations, an official at the Centre said.

There are industry associations that have asked for large number of doses. The industry associations in Coimbatore will require nearly one lakh doses to vaccinate all their employees and workers. The District Collector should call for a meeting with the associations and chalk out a plan, added Mr. James.

Coimbatore District Small Industries Association presidet M.V. Ramesh Babu said the supply to the district is inadequate. “We met the Collector in this regard and he has assured to give us the vaccines when there is adequate supply. Our members have asked for doses to vaccinate nearly 14,000 people. The demand is high and the industries are ready to organise camps on their premises too,” he said.

The district administration is vaccinating the workers through the DIC and the industry associations to ensure equitable distribution of the vaccine, according to a senior official.