Vacant land abutting service road turns dumpyard in Krishnagiri

Panchayat, Municipality accuse each other of dumping waste

The Swachh Bharat Mission appears a far cry as one passes through the service road of NH-44 on the Krishnagiri-Bengaluru national highway near the Collectorate.

The vast expanse of land abutting the service road in the vicinity of the Anjaneya temple has been turned into a dumpyard, with allegations traded between the panchayat and municipality as to who is the polluter.

The garbage dumped in all forms, including scrap, on the plot abutting the service road spills over on to the road, with stray animals foraging for food as vehicles zoom past.

The area on the fringes of Kattiganapalli panchayat is also where the jurisdiction of Krishnagiri Municipality ends. There lay the problem, says Govindaraj, husband of the panchayat president Gayatri Devi.

“Hotels and municipality residents dump their waste here. Earlier, our panchayat residents would dump garbage here. But over the last four months, that was stopped and there is door-door collection of garbage. We have a solid waste management system in place,” claims Mr. Govindaraj.

According to him, poultry waste was getting dumped on the site, with it being border and no monitoring. “There is a significant amount of hotel waste that gets dumped.”

“Kattiganapalli panchayat waste gets disposed off in the garbage shed near housing board Phase II and not here. Besides, there are 2,500 households and 6,000 votes in the nearby villages and their waste is properly collected and segregated at source through biocarts,” says Mr.Govindaraj.

Kattiganapalli panchayat is also in the process of setting up incinerators to dispose off waste.

“This needs to dealt with though I do not know if the municipality is aware of this dumping of their waste here,” says Mr. Govindaraj.

However, a municipality official said that the area belonged to the panchayat and the municipality had no control over what happened outside of their limits.