V. O. Chidambaram remembered on his 151st birth anniversary in Coimbatore

Thousands of people gathered on the premises of the Coimbatore Central Prison on Monday to pay respects to freedom fighter V. O. Chidambaram on his 151st birth anniversary.

On behalf of the Tamil Nadu Government, Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji paid floral tributes to the statue of V. O. Chidambaram at the premises of the Coimbatore Central Prison.

Accompanied by Collector G.S. Sameeran, City Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, and Corporation Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila, the Minister also paid respects to the wooden oil expeller that the freedom fighter pulled when he was lodged in Coimbatore Prison for his revolutionary activities during the freedom struggle.

Hundreds of AIADMK workers led by former Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani and Coimbatore North MLA Amman K. Arjunan paid tributes to the freedom fighter.

After paying his respect, MDMK General Secretary Mr. Vaiko, while speaking to the journalists, hailed the contribution of V.O. Chidambaranar during the freedom struggle. He recalled how the freedom fighter struggled hard to start the Swadeshi Steam Navigation Company with the help of Bal Gangadhar Tilak and successfully operated ships to Colombo.

Hindu Makkal Katchi founder Arjun Sampath, workers of Congress and Communist parties, and members of various associations also paid tributes to the freedom fighter.