Coimbatore

Uzhavar Sandhais to reopen today

Following the State Government relaxing COVID-19 restriction in Coimbatore, the district administration had decided to reopen farmers’ markets (Uzhavar Sandhais) from Thursday.

A release from Collector G.S. Sameeran said the decision to reopen the markets was taken keeping in mind the falling COVID-19 positive cases and consumers’ welfare.

The administration had issued guidelines for farmers that they would have to go to sell only on alternate days and the Agriculture Marketing Department would monitor the same, they would have to adhere to the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, the department would allocate only 50% shops on any given day and the customers should also abide by all the safety guidelines, Mr. Sameeran said.


