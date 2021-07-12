Uzhavar Sandhais reopened after two months

All the five Uzhavar Sandhais in the district that were closed for two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic were reopened on Monday.

The farmers’ markets were functioning at Sampath Nagar and Periyar Nagar in the city and at Perundurai, Gobichettipalayam and Sathyamangalam in the district. Due to the pandemic and lockdown, the markets were closed in May and June and functioned temporarily at alternative places and also vegetables were sold through mobile vehicles.

The State government had announced relaxations of norms and allowed the vegetable markets to function from July 5.

Uzhavar Sandhais were allowed to reopen with 50% shops from July 12.

At Sampath Nagar market, of the total 134 registered farmers, 65 farmers were allowed to sell their produce of which only 54 farmers turned up. The farmers arrived at 4.30 a.m. while people were allowed from 5.30 a.m. after thermal scanning was done. Hand sanitizer was given to people while both farmers and people were asked to wear masks and ensure personal distance while on the premises.

Since 40 farmers got vaccinated, others were also encouraged to take vaccine shots at the earliest.