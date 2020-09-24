‘Uzhavar Sandhai to function from temporary locations’

HOSUR

24 September 2020 21:25 IST

The Uzhavar Sandhai that was shuttered here as part of COVID-19 containment measures will be reopened in the same location only after number of cases returned to zero. The farmers’ market has since been relocated to two different locations, with the breakup of stalls.

The Uzhavar Sandhai that was a huge draw among Hosur residents was shuttered pre-emptively to avoid an outbreak, especially due to its location. The old farmers’ market was sited on a location with a narrow approach road causing heavy congestion. In its wake, the market was closed to avoid build-up of clusters taking cue from the experience of Koyambedu cluster.

The market was bifurcated with number of stalls divided to be set up on the road abutting Ramanayakkan Lake and at the MGR market for another group. Amid queries of the relocation of market back to its original spot, the corporation has no plans of moving the market back to its erstwhile location as the number of cases in Hosur was steadily spiking on a daily basis.

According to Hosur Corporation Commissioner Balasubramaniam, for now, the Uzhavar Sandhai will continue to operate from its two temporary locations. “The market will not be moved back, until the number of cases came down to zero.”