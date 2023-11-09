Uyir to organise hackathon on road safety design

November 09, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati on Wednesday launched the ‘Road Safety Design Hackathon 2023’ organised by Uyir, DJ Academy of Design, and DQ Labs.

According to a press release from Uyir, the hackathon will be held online on November 18 and 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This inclusive event will be conducted in Tamil for students of Classes VIII to XII and for college students residing in Tamil Nadu.

The participants will craft real-world solutions with design thinking and artificial intelligence. The problem statements will be on the theme “Sculpting tomorrow’s future”.

The participants will be in three groups - Classes VIII to X, Classes XI and XII, and those in graduate or post graduate programmes. Experienced academics and entrepreneurs will guide the participants prior to the hackathon. There will be guided sessions on design thinking, how to approach a problem with empathy, how to arrive at solutions, and presentation of the solutions. The participants will make a one minute video of the solution and these will be shared online. Following the response for the videos and the solutions, prizes will be presented to the best entries.

The best solutions will be presented with cash rewards and trophies. The total prize money to be given away is ₹50,000, the press release said.

Those who want to take part should register on: https://dqlabs.mojo.page/dh23eventtamil