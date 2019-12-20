Coimbatore

Uyir sets up traffic signalsat nine places in city

more-in

Road safety initiative ‘Uyir’ has set up traffic signals for the police at nine places in Coimbatore which will be functional soon.

The nine signals adopted by Uyir are at Thottipalayam, Goldwins, Perks School junction on Tiruchi Road, Podanur-Pollachi road junction near Kurichi tank, Pal Company junction on Thadagam Road, Sathy Road-Saravanapatty junction, Vilankurichi junction on Sathyamangalam Road, Kuniyamuthur junction and one near Krishna College on Palakkad Road.

Uyir has also repaired a defunct signal near Krishnammal College bus stop at Peelamedu.

According to the police, seven signals at TV Samy Road, Lawely Road, Big Bazaar Street, East Periasamy Road-Mettupalayam Road junction, Five Corner junction, NSR Road and one on Thadagam Road were not functioning.

Signals at these places became defunct due to damages to the circuit board and other issues. The city police have already sent a proposal to the Director General of Police, seeking a funds to the tune of ₹ 4.25 crore for the repair and maintenance of the signals, said a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, the city police have removed signals at BPL Junction Avarampalayam, Park Gate, Gandhipuram and Sungam for construction works.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 20, 2019 1:37:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/uyir-sets-up-traffic-signalsat-nine-places-in-city/article30352399.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY