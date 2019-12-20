Uyir sets up traffic signalsat nine places in city

Road safety initiative ‘Uyir’ has set up traffic signals for the police at nine places in Coimbatore which will be functional soon.

The nine signals adopted by Uyir are at Thottipalayam, Goldwins, Perks School junction on Tiruchi Road, Podanur-Pollachi road junction near Kurichi tank, Pal Company junction on Thadagam Road, Sathy Road-Saravanapatty junction, Vilankurichi junction on Sathyamangalam Road, Kuniyamuthur junction and one near Krishna College on Palakkad Road.

Uyir has also repaired a defunct signal near Krishnammal College bus stop at Peelamedu.

According to the police, seven signals at TV Samy Road, Lawely Road, Big Bazaar Street, East Periasamy Road-Mettupalayam Road junction, Five Corner junction, NSR Road and one on Thadagam Road were not functioning.

Signals at these places became defunct due to damages to the circuit board and other issues. The city police have already sent a proposal to the Director General of Police, seeking a funds to the tune of ₹ 4.25 crore for the repair and maintenance of the signals, said a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, the city police have removed signals at BPL Junction Avarampalayam, Park Gate, Gandhipuram and Sungam for construction works.