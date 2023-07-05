‘Uyarvukku Padi’ career-guidance programme in Udumalpet on July 8

July 05, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

: The Tiruppur district administration will be completing its third zonal level conduct of Uyarvukku Padi career guidance programme for Plus Two students later this week under the aegis of Naan Mudhalvan scheme that envisages bridging of information asymmetry among the government school students with respect to higher education and consequent professional development opportunities.

Having completed the career guidance programmes in Tiruppur and Dharapuram zones, benefitting several hundreds of students, the School Education Department has scheduled its third such programme at S.K.P. Higher Secondary School, Udumalpet, on Saturday (July 8).

The first zonal-wise awareness exercise pertaining to Tiruppur Zone was carried out at Jaivabai Municipal Girls Higher Secondary School, for the benefit of 1,182 students from 34 government and government-aided schools in Tiruppur North, South, Avinashi, Uthukuli, Palladam and Pongalur blocks. Of them, 330 students were provided with guidance to obtain the various certifications from the Revenue Department. About 185 students for education loan for higher studies.

Earlier this week, the programme at N. Chinnasamy Memorial Municipality Higher Secondary School in Dharapuram was attended by 455 students from 16 government and government-aided schools in the Dharapuram Zone. The students were sensitised to short term programmes being offered by Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, social security schemes under implemnetation by Social Welfare Department, financial assistance scheme, the system of reservation, and about the free hostel facilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

District Collector T. Christuraj oriented students on the approach to be adopted for securing admissions to arts and science and engineering colleges. Officials of Revenue Department guided the students on the procedure for obtaining first-generation, residence proof certificate, caste, income and other certifications.

Through the awareness programmes, the students are exposed to multiple avenues for deepening the knowledge and skills for their immediate as well as longer term future after school education. The purpose is to enable students to take informed career decisions, officials of school education department said.

The career guidance portal (Naan Mudhalvan) allows the students to explore the world of over 450 courses, more than 2500 colleges, identify means of financial support from organisations and government schemes, gain real life knowledge from professional experts as well as mentors who are available to answer their queries.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.