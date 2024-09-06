GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Uyarvukku Padi career-guidance programme in Erode on September 9, 19

Updated - September 06, 2024 05:49 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration will conduct the zonal level of Uyarvukku Padi career guidance programme for Plus Two students in Erode on September 9, 19 and in Gobichettipalayam on September 12 and 23.

On Thursday, District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara held a meeting with officials at the Collectorate on conducting the programme in the district. He said the programme is being conducted from 2022-2023 that provides necessary information for the government school students with respect to higher education and consequent professional development opportunities.

He said students who did not pursue higher education should also be roped in and asked departments concerned to work together in identifying such students and ensure they participate in the programme.

The programme will be held in two phases, one in Erode Revenue Division on September 9 and 19 and the other in Gobichettipalayam Revenue Division on September 12 and 23.

District Revenue Officer S. Santhakumar, Assistant Collector Ramakrishnaswamy and officials from revenue and school education departments took part in the meeting.

Published - September 06, 2024 05:48 pm IST

