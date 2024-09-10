ADVERTISEMENT

‘Uyarvukku Padi’ camps ensuring higher educational avenues for students from low socio-economic background get underway in Coimbatore and Tiruppur

Published - September 10, 2024 07:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE/TIRUPPUR

The students who had dropped out of education in 2022-23 and 2023-24 are covered under the programme

The Hindu Bureau

Special camps for enrolment of school students who had dropped out after Plus Two in higher educational institutions under ‘Uyarvukku Padi’ component of ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ programme got underway in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts on Monday and Tuesday.

The students who had dropped out of education in 2022-23 and 2023-24 are covered under the programme, which envisages mapping of higher educational institutions — government, government-aided and private — in the vicinity of the residences of the prospective beneficiaries, and securing admission for the students by involving Higher Education, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare, Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare and other line departments.

During the special guidance camp held on Monday at Hindustan Arts and Science College in Coimbatore, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati handed over admission letter to a student, Karpagavalli, for entry into B.Sc. Botany programme in Government Arts College, Coimbatore.

The guidance camps will orient students on the skills they will be learning, financial assistance, education loans, the documents to be submitted, the various competitive examinations of the government, and the free training facilities.

The guidance camps will be conducted in other locations in Coimbatore North taluk on September 19 and 28; in Coimbatore South on September 12 and 23, and on Oct 3; and in Pollachi taluk on September 17 and 26, and on October 7.

Even students who had not cleared Plus Two are facilitated to pursue training in ITIs or courses offered through Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, according to the authorities.

In Tiruppur district, the special enrolment drive will begin with a guidance camp at Kumaran Arts and Science College on Wednesday, from 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The guidance camps will be conducted again on September 14 at Government Arts and Science College in Dharapuram, and at S.K.P. Higher Secondary School on September 18.

