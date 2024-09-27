Uttar Pradesh native leaves country-made gun at a private lodge in Erode

Two days after a country-made gun with six bullets was found inside a room at a private lodge on Sathy Road, police identified the man who stayed in the room as a native of Uttar Pradesh.

On Wednesday night, after a man vacated the room, the cleaning staff found a single barrel breech loader with bullets under a pillow inside the room. The lodge manager was alerted, and the Erode Town Police, upon information, inspected the room and seized the weapon and the ammunition. After verifying the registry and checking the address of the person who used the room, the police verified CCTV footage in the lodge and nearby areas.

Police said the man, identified as Surendar, 42, of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, had stayed in the room for two days and had given his address and phone number. Inquiry is on to ascertain whether the address is real, police said.

