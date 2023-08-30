ADVERTISEMENT

Uttar Pradesh native dies as tanker explodes during modification work near Coimbatore

August 30, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Police said the victim worked as a welder at a fabrication workshop; he was engaged in trying to modify a furnace oil tanker into a water tanker when the explosion occurred; his colleague was injured and is hospitalised

The Hindu Bureau

The furnace oil tanker that exploded during modification work in Bodipalayam near Coimbatore on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A 38-year-old man hailing from Uttar Pradesh, died, after a furnace oil tanker that he tried to open using a gas cutter, exploded near Coimbatore, on Wednesday. 

The man was identified as H. Vakil, from Maharajganj district in Uttar Pradesh. The accident took place in Bodipalayam near Malumichampatti.

Police said that Vakil had been working as a welder with Vasanth Fabrications in Bodipalayam. An individual, S. Karthikeyan of Podanur, who in the water supply business, purchased a tanker that had been used to transport furnace oil. Mr. Karthikeyan wanted the vehicle to be converted into a water tanker and left it at the workshop of Vasanth Fabrications run by M. Shanmugam of Bodipalayam on the evening of Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Vakil and his helper T. Ravi (18), also hailing from Uttar Pradesh, were assigned for the modification work.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The tanker exploded around 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, when the migrant workers tried to cut open one of the lids using a gas cutter. While Vakil died on the spot, Mr. Ravi escaped with injuries,” said K. Rajapandiyan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Perur sub-division.

Vakil’s body was taken to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), and Mr. Ravi was admitted to the same hospital for treatment. Mr. Rajapandiyan said that the injured worker’s condition was stable. 

The police have registered a case and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US