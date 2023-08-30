HamberMenu
Uttar Pradesh native dies as tanker explodes during modification work near Coimbatore

Police said the victim worked as a welder at a fabrication workshop; he was engaged in trying to modify a furnace oil tanker into a water tanker when the explosion occurred; his colleague was injured and is hospitalised

August 30, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The furnace oil tanker that exploded during modification work in Bodipalayam near Coimbatore on Wednesday, August 30, 2023

The furnace oil tanker that exploded during modification work in Bodipalayam near Coimbatore on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A 38-year-old man hailing from Uttar Pradesh, died, after a furnace oil tanker that he tried to open using a gas cutter, exploded near Coimbatore, on Wednesday. 

The man was identified as H. Vakil, from Maharajganj district in Uttar Pradesh. The accident took place in Bodipalayam near Malumichampatti.

Police said that Vakil had been working as a welder with Vasanth Fabrications in Bodipalayam. An individual, S. Karthikeyan of Podanur, who in the water supply business, purchased a tanker that had been used to transport furnace oil. Mr. Karthikeyan wanted the vehicle to be converted into a water tanker and left it at the workshop of Vasanth Fabrications run by M. Shanmugam of Bodipalayam on the evening of Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Vakil and his helper T. Ravi (18), also hailing from Uttar Pradesh, were assigned for the modification work.

“The tanker exploded around 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, when the migrant workers tried to cut open one of the lids using a gas cutter. While Vakil died on the spot, Mr. Ravi escaped with injuries,” said K. Rajapandiyan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Perur sub-division.

Vakil’s body was taken to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), and Mr. Ravi was admitted to the same hospital for treatment. Mr. Rajapandiyan said that the injured worker’s condition was stable. 

The police have registered a case and are investigating.

