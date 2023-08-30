August 30, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A 38-year-old man hailing from Uttar Pradesh, died, after a furnace oil tanker that he tried to open using a gas cutter, exploded near Coimbatore, on Wednesday.

The man was identified as H. Vakil, from Maharajganj district in Uttar Pradesh. The accident took place in Bodipalayam near Malumichampatti.

Police said that Vakil had been working as a welder with Vasanth Fabrications in Bodipalayam. An individual, S. Karthikeyan of Podanur, who in the water supply business, purchased a tanker that had been used to transport furnace oil. Mr. Karthikeyan wanted the vehicle to be converted into a water tanker and left it at the workshop of Vasanth Fabrications run by M. Shanmugam of Bodipalayam on the evening of Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Vakil and his helper T. Ravi (18), also hailing from Uttar Pradesh, were assigned for the modification work.

“The tanker exploded around 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, when the migrant workers tried to cut open one of the lids using a gas cutter. While Vakil died on the spot, Mr. Ravi escaped with injuries,” said K. Rajapandiyan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Perur sub-division.

Vakil’s body was taken to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), and Mr. Ravi was admitted to the same hospital for treatment. Mr. Rajapandiyan said that the injured worker’s condition was stable.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.